Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] opened at N/A and closed at $6.12 a share within trading session on 02/25/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.72% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] had 1.7 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.66M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.07%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $6.09 during that period and PSEC managed to take a rebound to $6.92 in the last 52 weeks.

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.09 to 6.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.12.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] sitting at +21.29 and its Gross Margin at +72.16.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.46.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has 367.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.09 to 6.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] a Reliable Buy?

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.