Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $68.84 after XEL shares went down by -2.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.13 to 72.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.37.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] sitting at +18.25 and its Gross Margin at +23.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is . Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 131.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has 535.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.13 to 72.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.16, which indicates that it is 1.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.