22nd Century Group, Inc. [XXII] took an upward turn with a change of -10.30%, trading at the price of $0.82 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while 22nd Century Group, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.31M shares for that time period. XXII monthly volatility recorded 8.73%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.35%. PS value for XXII stocks is 4.48 with PB recorded at 2.07.

22nd Century Group, Inc. [NYSE:XXII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 2.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.91.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 03/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 22nd Century Group, Inc. [XXII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 22nd Century Group, Inc. [XXII] sitting at -90.89 and its Gross Margin at -1.68.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -32.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -33.00%. Its Return on Equity is -10.86, and its Return on Assets is -10.15. These metrics suggest that this 22nd Century Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 22nd Century Group, Inc. [XXII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2,195.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. 22nd Century Group, Inc. [XXII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.35.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, 22nd Century Group, Inc. [XXII] earns $322,273 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.24 and its Current Ratio is 11.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

22nd Century Group, Inc. [XXII] has 126.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $115.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 2.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 4.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is 22nd Century Group, Inc. [XXII] a Reliable Buy?

22nd Century Group, Inc. [XXII] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.