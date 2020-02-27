AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $5.93 after AMC shares went down by -9.47% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:AMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 17.07. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] sitting at +5.83 and its Gross Margin at +23.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.70%. Its Return on Equity is 6.27, and its Return on Assets is 1.14. These metrics suggest that this AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 377.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 372.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] earns $135,969 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.56 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] has 108.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $640.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 17.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 8.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] a Reliable Buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. [AMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.