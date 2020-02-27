American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] stock went down by -7.60% or -1.7 points down from its previous closing price of $22.31. The stock reached $20.61 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AAL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -28.76% in the period of the last 7 days.

AAL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $23.75, at one point touching $22.11. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $23.75. The 52-week high currently stands at $36.33 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -38.46% after the recent low of $22.11.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.11 to 36.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] sitting at +8.10 and its Gross Margin at +24.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Assets is 2.80.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has 436.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.11 to 36.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 6.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.46. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] a Reliable Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.