Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $16.84 after ARI shares went down by -3.33% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [NYSE:ARI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.36 to 19.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.42.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] sitting at +42.58 and its Gross Margin at +91.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.60%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.81, and its Return on Assets is 3.78. These metrics suggest that this Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.76 and P/E Ratio of 12.04. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has 155.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.36 to 19.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 2.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.