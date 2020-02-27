Bristol-Myers Squibb Company[BMY] stock saw a move by -1.79% on Thursday, touching 4.65 million. Based on the recent volume, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BMY shares recorded 2.33B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock could reach median target price of $73.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock additionally went down by -7.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BMY stock is set at 23.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.90% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BMY shares showcased 28.95% increase. BMY saw -10.84% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 43.43% compared to high within the same period of time.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.04.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] sitting at +24.49 and its Gross Margin at +69.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has 2.33B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $144.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 2.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.