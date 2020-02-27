California Resources Corporation [CRC] saw a change by -7.09% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.29. The company is holding 49.10M shares with keeping 46.41M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.40% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -79.16% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -43.23%, trading +4.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 49.10M shares valued at 3.6 million were bought and sold.

California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of California Resources Corporation [CRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for California Resources Corporation [CRC] sitting at +37.22 and its Gross Margin at +51.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20%. These measurements indicate that California Resources Corporation [CRC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.90%. Its Return on Assets is 4.80.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 107.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, California Resources Corporation [CRC] earns $2,042,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.28, which indicates that it is 12.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is California Resources Corporation [CRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of California Resources Corporation [CRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.