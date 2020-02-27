Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] opened at $36.17 and closed at $35.84 a share within trading session on 02/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $33.14.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] had 23.51 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.15M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.36%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.33%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $35.67 during that period and CCL managed to take a rebound to $58.90 in the last 52 weeks.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.67 to 58.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.84.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 03/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at +15.74 and its Gross Margin at +27.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40%. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.01, and its Return on Assets is 6.84. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.70 and P/E Ratio of 7.66. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 43.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.23. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 686.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.67 to 58.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 5.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.