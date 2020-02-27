CEL-SCI Corporation[CVM] stock saw a move by -33.76% on Thursday, touching 6.08 million. Based on the recent volume, CEL-SCI Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CVM shares recorded 37.63M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] stock could reach median target price of $18.50.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] stock additionally went down by -32.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.33% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CVM stock is set at 288.17% by far, with shares price recording returns by 41.02% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CVM shares showcased 40.65% increase. CVM saw -39.16% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 357.58% compared to high within the same period of time.

CEL-SCI Corporation [NYSE:CVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.37 to 17.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.35.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] sitting at -4364.11.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -126.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -108.60%. Its Return on Equity is -862.18, and its Return on Assets is -77.38. These metrics suggest that this CEL-SCI Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 263.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -11.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 263.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -30.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,629.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 61.35.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.99 and its Current Ratio is 3.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has 37.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $407.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.37 to 17.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 357.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.01, which indicates that it is 37.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.