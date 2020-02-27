CHF Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] shares went lower by -9.97% from its previous closing of $0.36, now trading at the price of $0.32, also adding -0.04 points. Is CHFS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CHFS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 14.04M float and a -11.95% run over in the last seven days. CHFS share price has been hovering between $10.73 and $0.32 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CHF Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 10.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 03/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] sitting at -340.86 and its Gross Margin at +26.57.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -153.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -288.80%. Its Return on Equity is -153.62, and its Return on Assets is -125.09. These metrics suggest that this CHF Solutions, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.25. CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] earns $208,250 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.28 and its Current Ratio is 2.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] has 14.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 10.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.32, which indicates that it is 13.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.