The share price of Chico’s FAS, Inc. [NYSE: CHS] inclined by $4.10, presently trading at $3.91. The company’s shares saw 67.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.33 recorded on 02/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CHS fall by -5.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.86% compared to -0.23 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.17%, while additionally dropping -32.12% during the last 12 months. Chico’s FAS, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.22% increase from the current trading price.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. [NYSE:CHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] sitting at +3.18 and its Gross Margin at +36.95, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.62, and its Return on Assets is 3.32. These metrics suggest that this Chico’s FAS, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 191.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.45.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] earns $115,197 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 142.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] has 121.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $476.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.33 to 6.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 6.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.