Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] shares went lower by -4.17% from its previous closing of $21.58, now trading at the price of $20.68, also adding -0.9 points. Is CIM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CIM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 184.78M float and a -11.12% run over in the last seven days. CIM share price has been hovering between $22.99 and $18.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.10 to 22.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.58.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] sitting at +41.45 and its Gross Margin at +96.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40%. These measurements indicate that Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.80, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics suggest that this Chimera Investment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 549.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 210.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has 191.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.10 to 22.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 2.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.