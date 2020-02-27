Citigroup Inc. [C] saw a change by -1.80% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $68.18. The company is holding 2.23B shares with keeping 2.16B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 13.54% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.96% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.96%, trading +0.03% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.23B shares valued at 25.58 million were bought and sold.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.05 to 83.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Citigroup Inc. [C]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citigroup Inc. [C] sitting at +23.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50%. These measurements indicate that Citigroup Inc. [C] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.90, and its Return on Assets is 1.00. These metrics suggest that this Citigroup Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citigroup Inc. [C] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 238.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.86.

Citigroup Inc. [C] has 2.23B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $152.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.05 to 83.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 3.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citigroup Inc. [C] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. [C], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.