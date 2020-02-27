Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] saw a change by 48.68% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.39. The company is holding 11.01M shares with keeping 3.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 578.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -30.82% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -30.82%, trading +558.25% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 11.01M shares valued at 4.13 million were bought and sold.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ:CBLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 4.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.28.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] sitting at -421.72.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 320.00%. Its Return on Equity is -966.05, and its Return on Assets is -51.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CBLI financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 44.55.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] earns $71,137 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.91 and its Current Ratio is 4.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.50, which indicates that it is 21.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.