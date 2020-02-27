Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] took an upward turn with a change of -1.19%, trading at the price of $72.92 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.19 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Colgate-Palmolive Company shares have an average trading volume of 3.96M shares for that time period. CL monthly volatility recorded 1.73%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.86%. PS value for CL stocks is 3.99 with PB recorded at .

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.75 to 77.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.80.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at +23.90 and its Gross Margin at +59.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50%. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.60%. Its Return on Equity is 31,560.00, and its Return on Assets is 17.41. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6,706.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6,706.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 858.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $62.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.75 to 77.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 2.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.