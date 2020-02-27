D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $56.28 after DHI shares went down by -0.51% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

D.R. Horton, Inc. [NYSE:DHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.81 to 62.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.57.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] sitting at +11.68 and its Gross Margin at +22.01, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.10%. Its Return on Equity is 17.03, and its Return on Assets is 10.81. These metrics all suggest that D.R. Horton, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.30 and P/E Ratio of 11.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] earns $1,973,183 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 99.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 4.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] has 367.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.81 to 62.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 2.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.