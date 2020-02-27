The share price of Document Security Systems, Inc. [NYSE: DSS] inclined by $0.22, presently trading at $0.20. The company’s shares saw 22.75% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.17 recorded on 02/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DSS fall by -10.87% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -20.17% compared to -0.03 of all time high it touched on 02/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -31.05%, while additionally dropping -79.90% during the last 12 months. Document Security Systems, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.05% increase from the current trading price.

Document Security Systems, Inc. [NYSE:DSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 1.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 03/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] sitting at -9.23 and its Gross Margin at +29.06, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.50%. Its Return on Equity is 23.14, and its Return on Assets is 8.88. These metrics suggest that this Document Security Systems, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] earns $174,671 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] has 49.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 1.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 18.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.