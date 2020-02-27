Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] stock went down by -0.90% or -0.33 points down from its previous closing price of $36.53. The stock reached $36.20 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DRE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.63% in the period of the last 7 days.

DRE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $37.125, at one point touching $36.18. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $37.125. The 52-week high currently stands at $38.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 21.31% after the recent low of $29.12.

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.12 to 38.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.53.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] sitting at +16.59 and its Gross Margin at +33.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 8.83, and its Return on Assets is 5.26. These metrics suggest that this Duke Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has 366.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.12 to 38.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 2.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.