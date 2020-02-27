Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $32.08 after DT shares went down by -1.55% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Dynatrace, Inc. [NYSE:DT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 37.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatrace, Inc. [DT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] sitting at -16.46 and its Gross Margin at +64.15, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.80%. Its Return on Assets is -6.26.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 131.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,277.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 176.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.90.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] earns $217,550 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 0.22. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] has 297.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 37.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. [DT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.