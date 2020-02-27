The share price of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [NYSE: FNF] inclined by $42.24, presently trading at $41.24. The company’s shares saw 21.51% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $33.94 recorded on 02/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FNF fall by -6.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.78% compared to -2.70 of all time high it touched on 02/21/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.14%, while additionally gaining 19.92% during the last 12 months. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $50.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.34% increase from the current trading price.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [NYSE:FNF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.94 to 49.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.24.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] sitting at +17.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.50%. These measurements indicate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.80%. Its Return on Equity is 21.21, and its Return on Assets is 10.52. These metrics all suggest that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.76 and P/E Ratio of 10.77. These metrics all suggest that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] has 276.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.94 to 49.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 2.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.68. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.