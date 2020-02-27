FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] dipped by -1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $48.30 price per share at the time. FirstEnergy Corp. represents 543.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.23B with the latest information.

The FirstEnergy Corp. traded at the price of $48.30 with 4.16 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FE shares recorded 3.20M.

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.27 to 52.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.89.

Fundamental Analysis of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] sitting at +22.75 and its Gross Margin at +31.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.11, and its Return on Assets is 2.20. These metrics suggest that this FirstEnergy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 304.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 284.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.68 and P/E Ratio of 30.52. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] earns $895,989 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.50. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has 543.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.27 to 52.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 2.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] a Reliable Buy?

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.