FS KKR Capital Corp.[FSK] stock saw a move by -3.28% on Thursday, touching 2.86 million. Based on the recent volume, FS KKR Capital Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FSK shares recorded 509.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] stock additionally went down by -9.70% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.03% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FSK stock is set at -8.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.30% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FSK shares showcased 4.39% increase. FSK saw -12.40% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.57% compared to high within the same period of time.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.35 to 6.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.95.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] sitting at +210.41 and its Gross Margin at +66.17.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.39.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has 509.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.03B. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] a Reliable Buy?

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.