GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: GCAP] gained by 66.57% on the last trading session, reaching $5.88 price per share at the time. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. represents 38.60M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.26M with the latest information.

The GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $5.88 with 15.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GCAP shares recorded 146.42K.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:GCAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.30 to 7.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.53.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. [GCAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. [GCAP] sitting at +12.15 and its Gross Margin at +73.11, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70%. Its Return on Equity is 9.06, and its Return on Assets is 1.89. These metrics suggest that this GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. [GCAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.05. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. [GCAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. [GCAP] earns $563,981 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 5.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.66. This RSI suggests that GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. [GCAP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. [GCAP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.