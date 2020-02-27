Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] shares went lower by -1.01% from its previous closing of $12.83, now trading at the price of $12.70, also adding -0.13 points. Is HBAN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 12.17 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HBAN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.01B float and a -9.48% run over in the last seven days. HBAN share price has been hovering between $15.63 and $12.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] sitting at +30.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.80%. These measurements indicate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.10%. Its Return on Equity is 12.32, and its Return on Assets is 1.30. These metrics suggest that this Huntington Bancshares Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 10.03. These metrics all suggest that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.02.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has 1.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 3.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.80. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.