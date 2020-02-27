Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went down by -0.13% or -0.08 points down from its previous closing price of $59.73. The stock reached $59.65 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, INTC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -11.12% in the period of the last 7 days.

INTC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $60.82, at one point touching $59.27. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $60.82. The 52-week high currently stands at $69.29 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 12.06% after the recent low of $42.86.

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.86 to 69.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intel Corporation [INTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intel Corporation [INTC] sitting at +31.17 and its Gross Margin at +58.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.20%. These measurements indicate that Intel Corporation [INTC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.90%. Its Return on Equity is 27.68, and its Return on Assets is 15.92. These metrics all suggest that Intel Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intel Corporation [INTC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.11 and P/E Ratio of 12.64. These metrics all suggest that Intel Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Intel Corporation [INTC] earns $649,504 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Intel Corporation [INTC] has 4.35B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $259.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.86 to 69.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 3.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intel Corporation [INTC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intel Corporation [INTC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.