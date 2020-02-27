Dropbox, Inc.[DBX] stock saw a move by -0.86% on Thursday, touching 1.5 million. Based on the recent volume, Dropbox, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DBX shares recorded 346.23M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] stock could reach median target price of $30.00.

Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] stock additionally went up by +3.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 17.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DBX stock is set at -18.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by 4.74% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DBX shares showcased 12.32% increase. DBX saw -24.77% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 22.57% compared to high within the same period of time.

Dropbox, Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.08 to 26.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.88.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dropbox, Inc. [DBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] sitting at -4.85 and its Gross Margin at +75.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -59.30%. Its Return on Equity is -7.10, and its Return on Assets is -2.40. These metrics suggest that this Dropbox, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 98.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.58. companyname [DBX] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.95.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.23.

Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] has 346.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.08 to 26.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] a Reliable Buy?

Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.