FLIR Systems, Inc.[FLIR] stock saw a move by -17.05% on Thursday, touching 1.46 million. Based on the recent volume, FLIR Systems, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FLIR shares recorded 133.79M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] stock could reach median target price of $60.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] stock additionally went down by -23.39% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.50% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FLIR stock is set at 3.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.63% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FLIR shares showcased 14.62% increase. FLIR saw -24.52% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.55% compared to high within the same period of time.

FLIR Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:FLIR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.18 to 59.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.09.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] sitting at +20.02 and its Gross Margin at +50.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50%. These measurements indicate that FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.80%. Its Return on Equity is 15.22, and its Return on Assets is 10.10. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FLIR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.32 and P/E Ratio of 22.94. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] earns $486,623 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.98 and its Current Ratio is 4.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] has 133.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.18 to 59.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 3.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.80. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. [FLIR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.