Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] saw a change by -1.61% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $18.28. The company is holding 429.32M shares with keeping 419.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 8.29% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -16.38% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -16.03%, trading +0.05% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 429.32M shares valued at 3.83 million were bought and sold.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.88 to 21.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] sitting at +23.27 and its Gross Margin at +46.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.40%. These measurements indicate that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.05, and its Return on Assets is 3.73. These metrics suggest that this Kimco Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 111.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 2.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.