Kinder Morgan, Inc. [NYSE: KMI] shares went lower by -2.95% from its previous closing of $20.52, now trading at the price of $19.92, also adding -0.6 points. Is KMI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.75 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KMI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.95B float and a -11.31% run over in the last seven days. KMI share price has been hovering between $22.58 and $18.97 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. [NYSE:KMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.97 to 22.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.52.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] sitting at +29.49 and its Gross Margin at +37.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50%. These measurements indicate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 6.46, and its Return on Assets is 2.83. These metrics suggest that this Kinder Morgan, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 95.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.43 and P/E Ratio of 20.71. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] earns $1,187,083 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.56 and its Current Ratio is 0.63. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] has 2.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.97 to 22.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 2.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] a Reliable Buy?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.