The share price of Match Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] inclined by $67.75, presently trading at $66.04. The company’s shares saw 26.26% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $52.31 recorded on 02/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MTCH fall by -13.01% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -14.00% compared to -9.88 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -21.71%, while additionally gaining 19.31% during the last 12 months. Match Group, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $88.53. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.49% increase from the current trading price.

Match Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.31 to 95.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.75.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] sitting at +31.62 and its Gross Margin at +72.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.20%. These measurements indicate that Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.60%. Its Return on Equity is 239.98, and its Return on Assets is 23.89. These metrics all suggest that Match Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 501.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 501.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.83 and P/E Ratio of 36.50. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.62.

Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has 286.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.31 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.15, which indicates that it is 4.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.22. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.