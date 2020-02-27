Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.66 after MGEN shares went down by -14.35% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:MGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.44 to 3.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.77.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 03/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] sitting at -394.51.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -53.70%. Its Return on Equity is -72.79, and its Return on Assets is -55.14. These metrics suggest that this Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -37.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.82.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] earns $104,825 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.71 and its Current Ratio is 9.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] has 50.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.44 to 3.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 9.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.