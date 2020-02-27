The share price of Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] inclined by $7.95, presently trading at $9.22. The company’s shares saw 160.45% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.54 recorded on 02/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NVAX jumped by +15.97% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -17.75% compared to 1.27 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.47%, while additionally dropping -77.40% during the last 12 months. Novavax, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.53% increase from the current trading price.

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 43.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.95.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] sitting at -507.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 211.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 153.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 28.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] earns $90,470 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.62 and its Current Ratio is 2.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] has 33.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $304.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 43.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 11.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.