Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] took an upward turn with a change of -2.18%, trading at the price of $72.41 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.23 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Omnicom Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.74M shares for that time period. OMC monthly volatility recorded 2.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.52%. PS value for OMC stocks is 1.06 with PB recorded at 5.54.

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.09 to 85.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.02.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] sitting at +14.19 and its Gross Margin at +16.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.90%. Its Return on Equity is 49.59, and its Return on Assets is 5.21. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 239.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 206.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.64 and P/E Ratio of 11.93. These metrics all suggest that Omnicom Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] earns $213,624 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 0.91. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has 218.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.09 to 85.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 2.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] a Reliable Buy?

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.