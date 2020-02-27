Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $5.95 after ORC shares went down by -4.65% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [NYSE:ORC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.24.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] sitting at -35.71 and its Gross Margin at +93.70, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.30%. Its Return on Equity is -11.12, and its Return on Assets is -1.20. These metrics suggest that this Orchid Island Capital, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 900.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 148.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 27.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.55 and P/E Ratio of 13.62. These metrics all suggest that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] has 63.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $394.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 7.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 3.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] a Reliable Buy?

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.