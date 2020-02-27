The share price of Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] inclined by $82.81, presently trading at $80.33. The company’s shares saw 0.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $80.24 recorded on 02/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PSX fall by -9.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -11.03% compared to -8.03 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.12%, while additionally dropping -17.90% during the last 12 months. Phillips 66 is said to have a 12-month price target set at $122.12. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 41.79% increase from the current trading price.

Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 80.24 to 119.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.81.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Phillips 66 [PSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phillips 66 [PSX] sitting at +3.02 and its Gross Margin at +4.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 11.87.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phillips 66 [PSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is . Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.52 and P/E Ratio of 11.84. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Phillips 66 [PSX] has 449.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 80.24 to 119.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 3.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phillips 66 [PSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phillips 66 [PSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.