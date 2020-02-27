Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Conglomerates sector company has a current value of $19.87 after PINS shares went down by -2.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Conglomerates stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Pinterest, Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 36.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] sitting at -121.54 and its Gross Margin at +68.59.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -68.70%. Its Return on Equity is -94.06, and its Return on Assets is -75.92. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 269.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] earns $515 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.74 and its Current Ratio is 11.74. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has 599.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.