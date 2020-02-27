Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.[PAA] stock saw a move by -3.70% on Thursday, touching 5.45 million. Based on the recent volume, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PAA shares recorded 742.73M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] stock could reach median target price of $23.00.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] stock additionally went down by -13.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -19.23% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PAA stock is set at -40.03% by far, with shares price recording returns by -20.87% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PAA shares showcased -33.03% decrease. PAA saw -44.32% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -3.15% compared to high within the same period of time.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.53 to 25.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.61.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] sitting at +5.99 and its Gross Margin at +6.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.00%. Its Return on Equity is 17.28, and its Return on Assets is 7.99. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has 742.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.53 to 25.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 4.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.