The share price of Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] inclined by $80.92, presently trading at $79.76. The company’s shares saw 20.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $66.21 recorded on 02/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as O jumped by +0.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.08% compared to 0.09 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.05%, while additionally gaining 15.31% during the last 12 months. Realty Income Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $82.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.91% increase from the current trading price.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at +30.43 and its Gross Margin at +54.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.20%. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.89, and its Return on Assets is 2.58. These metrics suggest that this Realty Income Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.58.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 331.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.21 to 84.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.15, which indicates that it is 2.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Realty Income Corporation [O], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.