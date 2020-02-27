Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SC] shares went higher by 0.54% from its previous closing of $25.83, now trading at the price of $25.97, also adding 0.14 points. Is SC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 91.03M float and a -2.29% run over in the last seven days. SC share price has been hovering between $27.75 and $20.02 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.02 to 27.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] sitting at +17.13 and its Gross Margin at +76.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00%. These measurements indicate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.87, and its Return on Assets is 2.10. These metrics suggest that this Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 535.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 535.54.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has 339.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.02 to 27.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 1.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.