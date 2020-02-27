Taylor Morrison Home Corporation[TMHC] stock saw a move by -6.23% on Thursday, touching 3.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TMHC shares recorded 135.79M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] stock could reach median target price of $33.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] stock additionally went down by -13.31% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.24% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TMHC stock is set at 40.69% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TMHC shares showcased 3.75% increase. TMHC saw -15.35% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 49.97% compared to high within the same period of time.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE:TMHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.07 to 28.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.70.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] sitting at +7.01 and its Gross Margin at +17.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 10.28, and its Return on Assets is 4.85. These metrics suggest that this Taylor Morrison Home Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.68 and P/E Ratio of 10.22. These metrics all suggest that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 60.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.91. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 6.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has 135.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.07 to 28.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 4.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.