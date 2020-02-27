The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went down by -3.04% or -0.7 points down from its previous closing price of $22.99. The stock reached $22.29 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IPG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -11.43% in the period of the last 7 days.

IPG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $23.80, at one point touching $22.98. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $23.80. The 52-week high currently stands at $25.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -2.71% after the recent low of $19.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [NYSE:IPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 25.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.99.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] sitting at +10.96 and its Gross Margin at +11.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] has 395.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 25.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 2.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.