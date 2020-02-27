Tiffany & Co. [TIF] took an upward turn with a change of -0.17%, trading at the price of $133.28 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.31 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tiffany & Co. shares have an average trading volume of 1.94M shares for that time period. TIF monthly volatility recorded 0.17%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.31%. PS value for TIF stocks is 3.69 with PB recorded at 5.13.

Tiffany & Co. [NYSE:TIF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.60 to 134.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $133.51.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 03/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tiffany & Co. [TIF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tiffany & Co. [TIF] sitting at +17.74 and its Gross Margin at +63.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40%. These measurements indicate that Tiffany & Co. [TIF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.47, and its Return on Assets is 10.86. These metrics all suggest that Tiffany & Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.69 and P/E Ratio of 29.82. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] earns $312,824 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.64 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.85 and its Current Ratio is 5.24. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has 121.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.60 to 134.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 0.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tiffany & Co. [TIF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tiffany & Co. [TIF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.