Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] dipped by -2.00% on the last trading session, reaching $110.70 price per share at the time. Twilio Inc. represents 140.98M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.93B with the latest information.

The Twilio Inc. traded at the price of $110.70 with 1.33 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TWLO shares recorded 3.01M.

Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.81 to 151.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $112.96.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] sitting at -31.21 and its Gross Margin at +51.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.30%. Its Return on Equity is -13.02, and its Return on Assets is -9.94. These metrics suggest that this Twilio Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -74.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. companyname [TWLO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 910.06.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 8.34.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has 140.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.81 to 151.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 5.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Twilio Inc. [TWLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Twilio Inc. [TWLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.