Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] saw a change by -3.13% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $160.57. The company is holding 696.64M shares with keeping 689.09M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 7.70% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.03% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -16.47%, trading +0.93% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 696.64M shares valued at 1.93 million were bought and sold.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] sitting at +39.40 and its Gross Margin at +44.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30%. These measurements indicate that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 30.71, and its Return on Assets is 9.71. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 149.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 140.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.83 and P/E Ratio of 19.13. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] earns $579,143 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has 696.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $115.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.09 to 188.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 2.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.