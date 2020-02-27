Chewy, Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] opened at $29.77 and closed at $30.74 a share within trading session on 02/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.72% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $30.52.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Chewy, Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] had 1.17 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.75M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $21.68 during that period and CHWY managed to take a rebound to $41.34 in the last 52 weeks.

Chewy, Inc. [NYSE:CHWY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.68 to 41.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.74.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chewy, Inc. [CHWY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] sitting at -7.58 and its Gross Margin at +19.58, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] earns $359,284 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 22.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 6.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.28 and its Current Ratio is 0.55. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] has 383.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.68 to 41.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] a Reliable Buy?

Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.