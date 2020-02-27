Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE: DNR] opened at $0.8397 and closed at $0.79 a share within trading session on 02/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -15.91% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.66.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE: DNR] had 6.71 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 12.66M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.23%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.95%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.78 during that period and DNR managed to take a rebound to $2.68 in the last 52 weeks.

Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE:DNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.78 to 2.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.79.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] sitting at +35.67 and its Gross Margin at +47.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30%. These measurements indicate that Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.50%. Its Return on Equity is 36.06, and its Return on Assets is 6.68. These metrics all suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 220.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 218.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.73 and P/E Ratio of 1.51. These metrics all suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] earns $1,716,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.81 and its Current Ratio is 0.81. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has 521.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $411.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.78 to 2.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -14.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.46, which indicates that it is 7.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.