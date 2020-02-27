The share price of W&T Offshore, Inc. [NYSE: WTI] inclined by $3.13, presently trading at $2.90. The company’s shares saw -4.29% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.03 recorded on 02/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WTI fall by -21.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -22.04% compared to -0.80 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -34.24%, while additionally dropping -40.82% during the last 12 months. W&T Offshore, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.85% increase from the current trading price.

W&T Offshore, Inc. [NYSE:WTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.03 to 7.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.13.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] sitting at +33.27 and its Gross Margin at +43.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.60%. These measurements indicate that W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 53.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 95.30%. Its Return on Assets is 27.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 205.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] earns $2,059,241 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.21 and its Current Ratio is 1.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] has 149.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $432.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.03 to 7.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.80, which indicates that it is 7.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.