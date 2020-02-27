YETI Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: YETI] stock went down by -3.32% or -1.01 points down from its previous closing price of $30.41. The stock reached $29.40 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, YETI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -10.55% in the period of the last 7 days.

YETI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $32.03, at one point touching $30.26. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $32.03. The 52-week high currently stands at $38.61 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 31.42% after the recent low of $22.35.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:YETI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 38.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.41.

Fundamental Analysis of YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] sitting at +9.82 and its Gross Margin at +51.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.40%. Its Return on Equity is 66.81, and its Return on Assets is 8.65. These metrics all suggest that YETI Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 284.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 265.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 24.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.76 and P/E Ratio of 50.38. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 2.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has 88.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 38.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.81. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] a Reliable Buy?

YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.