ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] saw a change by -2.40% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.85. The company is holding 88.69M shares with keeping 60.13M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -2.40% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.85% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -41.72%, trading +1.94% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 88.69M shares valued at 1.83 million were bought and sold.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.92.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 03/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] sitting at -331.99 and its Gross Margin at -153.39.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 223.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 223.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] earns $53,413 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.69 and its Current Ratio is 4.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has 88.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $258.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.92 to 6.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.72, which indicates that it is 9.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.58. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] a Reliable Buy?

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.